Lebanon is gearing up for the Brussels conference on Syrian refugees, scheduled to take place next week. The Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, has been appointed by the Prime Minister to represent Lebanon at the conference.



Bou Habib will present a unified working paper on behalf of the Lebanese government, which has been prepared in collaboration with the Prime Minister's team, the Social Affairs Ministry, the Displaced Ministry, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The working paper encompasses nine items that propose an approach to address the displacement issue effectively.



In light of the upcoming conference, the Cabinet has scheduled a session for next Tuesday to examine and approve the proposed displacement plan thoroughly. This session will take place before the Lebanese delegation departs for Brussels.



Notably, the Social Affairs Minister will not be present during the Cabinet's session due to his participation in a separate conference in Brussels, where he will represent Lebanon personally, unrelated to the displacement matter.