Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09 | 10:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees

Lebanon is gearing up for the Brussels conference on Syrian refugees, scheduled to take place next week. The Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, has been appointed by the Prime Minister to represent Lebanon at the conference.

Bou Habib will present a unified working paper on behalf of the Lebanese government, which has been prepared in collaboration with the Prime Minister's team, the Social Affairs Ministry, the Displaced Ministry, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The working paper encompasses nine items that propose an approach to address the displacement issue effectively.

In light of the upcoming conference, the Cabinet has scheduled a session for next Tuesday to examine and approve the proposed displacement plan thoroughly. This session will take place before the Lebanese delegation departs for Brussels.

Notably, the Social Affairs Minister will not be present during the Cabinet's session due to his participation in a separate conference in Brussels, where he will represent Lebanon personally, unrelated to the displacement matter.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Displacement

Crisis

Focus

Brussels

Conference

Syrian

Refugees

Syria

LBCI Next
Upcoming visit of new French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut: Date yet to be confirmed
The June 14 showdown: Anticipation and consequences surrounding presidential session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29

Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-26

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Upcoming visit of new French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut: Date yet to be confirmed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-17

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-06

Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-20

The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:26

Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More