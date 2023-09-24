Europe faces escalating refugee crisis: Pope warns of Mediterranean becoming "Sea of the Dead"

Europe is currently struggling with a challenging refugee crisis, with countries such as Italy and France facing a dilemma due to the influx of tens of thousands of refugees from two big continents: Africa and Asia.



The reality has pushed governments to seek solutions, while Pope Francis, residing in Marseille, the cosmopolitan French city overlooking the Mediterranean, warns about the sea's transformation into a graveyard for refugees.



In the presence of France's President, the Vatican Pope said, "Our sea has become a sea of the dead with no cradle of civilization."



The Pope's words, echoing across Europe, come amidst rapidly evolving developments:



- The continued influx of thousands of migrants to the Italian island of Lampedusa.



- France's announcement through its Interior Minister that it will not welcome any migrants coming from Lampedusa.



- The challenge of European solidarity in distributing asylum seekers among both southern and northern member states to support frontline nations.



However, serving as the first gateway for migrants, Italy has received approximately 130,000 migrants this year, double the number compared to the same period in 2022.



This prompted the Italian government, irrespective of EU policies, to take new measures to reduce the influx of refugees, including establishing more detention centers and extending the maximum detention period from 4 to 18 months.



So, what is the European Union doing in response to this situation?



The European Commission is taking action, with its President, Ursula von der Leyen, presenting a 10-point plan to improve the management of the current situation from Lampedusa.



This plan includes fairer distribution of refugees among European countries, increased financial support to Tunisia, a key departure point for migrants alongside Libya, and dialogue with countries from which refugees originate, such as Guinea, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Burkina Faso, to facilitate their return if they do not meet asylum requirements.



Will European policies succeed in containing a crisis rooted in political and economic factors, or will the scene of migrants persist, carrying with it Pope Francis's warning?