Gaza's hospitals struggle to cope amid Israeli airstrikes

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-12 | 13:15
High views
2min
Gaza's hospitals struggle to cope amid Israeli airstrikes

 Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza is one of the largest surgical hospitals in the region. Its morgues are now full, so bodies have been moved outside.

The hospital is overflowing with wounded patients, and the injured constantly occupy its operating rooms.

However, this hospital's situation mirrors other surgical hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

There were seven such hospitals in the region, but one of them, Beit Hanoun Hospital, has been out of service for three days due to Israeli airstrikes.

So, there are now seven hospitals serving thousands of injured individuals, but they are stretched to their limits.

Furthermore, the Israeli blockade on Gaza has left the healthcare system in dire straits.

Additionally, electricity and water supplies have been cut off throughout the Gaza Strip, and the Rafah border crossing has been closed to any aid shipments.

The fuel for hospital generators is running low, forcing the Palestinian Ministry of Health to ration healthcare services and redirect generator power to maintain critical and life-saving emergency services for the wounded and sick.

Moreover, the medication shortage has reached about 44%, according to the ministry.

Thus, how long will the remaining fuel supplies last? According to sources from the Palestinian Health Ministry, it may not be more than three days, but ultimately, it depends on consumption. 

Unless the blockade on the medical sector is lifted, all its facilities will soon be out of service.

