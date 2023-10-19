The Negev Desert: A potential solution for Gaza's future?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19 | 09:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The Negev Desert: A potential solution for Gaza&#39;s future?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The Negev Desert: A potential solution for Gaza's future?

In response to Israel's attempt to push the Palestinians of Gaza towards Egypt, the Egyptian President proposed relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the Negev Desert.

So, where is the Negev Desert located?

The Negev Desert, formerly known as the "Sabaa" (السبع ) or Eastern Sinai, is a desert region that stretches in the southern areas of the occupied Palestinian territories, covering an area of over 14,000 square kilometers. 

It shares its borders with Jordan to the east and the Sinai Desert to the west. It is separated from the Red Sea by the city of Eilat to the south. To the north, the city of Hebron is one of the closest Palestinian cities to it.

Despite its vast expanse, according to Palestinian estimates, its population does not exceed 100,000 residents who live in approximately 46 villages, 36 of which are not recognized by the occupation authorities.

These unrecognized villages, in contrast to the recognized ones, suffer from official Israeli neglect. They lack public facilities, and the houses are not systematically connected to water and electricity networks.

The roads are not paved, and most of these villages are cut off from public transportation services, phone lines, and cellular communication towers.

Since the Negev Desert was part of Mandatory Palestine in 1920 and has been under Israeli occupation since 1948, the Egyptian proposal came.

Noting that Cairo knows that the matter is impossible for Israel, especially since part of its military facilities are in the Negev, most notably the Dimona reactor.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Negev Desert

Gaza

Relocation

Palestinian

Egypt

Israel

Occupation

Dimona

Reactor

LBCI Next
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-18

Sisi Warns Against "Displacement" of Palestinians to Egypt, Attributes Rafah Crossing Closure to "Israeli Bombardment"

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-16

11 Palestinian journalists killed since start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

France urges Israel and Egypt to open humanitarian corridor out of Gaza

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14

Palestinian Interior Ministry: 20 martyrs were killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Impending ground operation in Gaza: Challenges and warnings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Biden's visit sparks Israeli 'yes' on Gaza aid, but with 'strings attached'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:22

Lebanon's energy exploration: Awaiting TotalEnergies' next move

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:00

Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Abu Obaida: The enemy is too weak to displace our people for the second time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18

Al-Maamadani Hospital Tragedy: Dueling Narratives and the Quest for Truth

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

TotalEnergies representatives decline participation in Parliamentary Energy Committee meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:30

Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:47

Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More