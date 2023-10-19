In response to Israel's attempt to push the Palestinians of Gaza towards Egypt, the Egyptian President proposed relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the Negev Desert.



So, where is the Negev Desert located?



The Negev Desert, formerly known as the "Sabaa" (السبع ) or Eastern Sinai, is a desert region that stretches in the southern areas of the occupied Palestinian territories, covering an area of over 14,000 square kilometers.



It shares its borders with Jordan to the east and the Sinai Desert to the west. It is separated from the Red Sea by the city of Eilat to the south. To the north, the city of Hebron is one of the closest Palestinian cities to it.



Despite its vast expanse, according to Palestinian estimates, its population does not exceed 100,000 residents who live in approximately 46 villages, 36 of which are not recognized by the occupation authorities.



These unrecognized villages, in contrast to the recognized ones, suffer from official Israeli neglect. They lack public facilities, and the houses are not systematically connected to water and electricity networks.



The roads are not paved, and most of these villages are cut off from public transportation services, phone lines, and cellular communication towers.



Since the Negev Desert was part of Mandatory Palestine in 1920 and has been under Israeli occupation since 1948, the Egyptian proposal came.



Noting that Cairo knows that the matter is impossible for Israel, especially since part of its military facilities are in the Negev, most notably the Dimona reactor.