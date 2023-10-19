News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Negev Desert: A potential solution for Gaza's future?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19 | 09:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The Negev Desert: A potential solution for Gaza's future?
In response to Israel's attempt to push the Palestinians of Gaza towards Egypt, the Egyptian President proposed relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the Negev Desert.
So, where is the Negev Desert located?
The Negev Desert, formerly known as the "Sabaa" (السبع ) or Eastern Sinai, is a desert region that stretches in the southern areas of the occupied Palestinian territories, covering an area of over 14,000 square kilometers.
It shares its borders with Jordan to the east and the Sinai Desert to the west. It is separated from the Red Sea by the city of Eilat to the south. To the north, the city of Hebron is one of the closest Palestinian cities to it.
Despite its vast expanse, according to Palestinian estimates, its population does not exceed 100,000 residents who live in approximately 46 villages, 36 of which are not recognized by the occupation authorities.
These unrecognized villages, in contrast to the recognized ones, suffer from official Israeli neglect. They lack public facilities, and the houses are not systematically connected to water and electricity networks.
The roads are not paved, and most of these villages are cut off from public transportation services, phone lines, and cellular communication towers.
Since the Negev Desert was part of Mandatory Palestine in 1920 and has been under Israeli occupation since 1948, the Egyptian proposal came.
Noting that Cairo knows that the matter is impossible for Israel, especially since part of its military facilities are in the Negev, most notably the Dimona reactor.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Negev Desert
Gaza
Relocation
Palestinian
Egypt
Israel
Occupation
Dimona
Reactor
Next
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-18
Sisi Warns Against "Displacement" of Palestinians to Egypt, Attributes Rafah Crossing Closure to "Israeli Bombardment"
Middle East News
2023-10-18
Sisi Warns Against "Displacement" of Palestinians to Egypt, Attributes Rafah Crossing Closure to "Israeli Bombardment"
0
Middle East News
2023-10-16
11 Palestinian journalists killed since start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-16
11 Palestinian journalists killed since start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
France urges Israel and Egypt to open humanitarian corridor out of Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-14
France urges Israel and Egypt to open humanitarian corridor out of Gaza
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
Palestinian Interior Ministry: 20 martyrs were killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
Palestinian Interior Ministry: 20 martyrs were killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Impending ground operation in Gaza: Challenges and warnings
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Impending ground operation in Gaza: Challenges and warnings
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Biden's visit sparks Israeli 'yes' on Gaza aid, but with 'strings attached'
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Biden's visit sparks Israeli 'yes' on Gaza aid, but with 'strings attached'
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Lebanon's energy exploration: Awaiting TotalEnergies' next move
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Lebanon's energy exploration: Awaiting TotalEnergies' next move
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Abu Obaida: The enemy is too weak to displace our people for the second time
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Abu Obaida: The enemy is too weak to displace our people for the second time
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18
Al-Maamadani Hospital Tragedy: Dueling Narratives and the Quest for Truth
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18
Al-Maamadani Hospital Tragedy: Dueling Narratives and the Quest for Truth
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:35
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:35
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
01:01
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
Press Highlights
01:01
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
3
Lebanon News
07:21
Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details
Lebanon News
07:21
Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details
4
Lebanon News
03:39
TotalEnergies representatives decline participation in Parliamentary Energy Committee meeting
Lebanon News
03:39
TotalEnergies representatives decline participation in Parliamentary Energy Committee meeting
5
Lebanon News
04:40
Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:40
Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah
6
Lebanon News
01:30
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation
Lebanon News
01:30
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation
7
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
8
Middle East News
09:47
Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee
Middle East News
09:47
Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More