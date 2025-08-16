Trump had 'lengthy call' with Zelensky on flight back to DC: Press Secretary Leavitt

U.S. President Donald Trump had a "lengthy call" with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the flight back to Washington after the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin yielded no ceasefire, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.



Trump also spoke with NATO leaders, Leavitt told reporters on Air Force One. The president disembarked from the plane at 2:45 am Saturday local time (0645 GMT) and did not respond to reporters' questions.



AFP