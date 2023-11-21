News
Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21 | 12:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll
Following the Monday missile strike on the Brannit barracks, the settlement of Manara came within the range of Hezbollah artillery on Tuesday.
Two guided missiles targeted a force from the Israeli Military Intelligence's "Warfare Unit" while present in a house on the outskirts of the settlement, resulting in casualties among its members.
In response, the Israeli army retaliated with artillery shelling and the deployment of smoke and phosphorus bombs on Mays al-Jabal town.
As stated in a Hezbollah statement, the Manara operation was in retaliation for targeting the Al-Mayadeen team in Tayr Harfa, which led to the martyrdom of colleagues Farah Omar and Rabih Maamari, as well as the young man Hussein Akil.
The martyrdom toll from Israeli airstrikes continued to rise in the south, with the Israeli air force targeting a Rapid vehicle passing through the town of Chaaitiyeh in the Tyre district.
Four individuals from Hamas, including the deputy commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon, Khalil Kharaz, were killed in the airstrike.
In the town of Kfarkela, Israeli shelling led to the martyrdom of an old lady, Laeqa Sarhan, bringing the total number of martyrs in Israeli attacks to four Lebanese and four Palestinians. Homes and cars have recently become the primary targets of Israeli aggression.
