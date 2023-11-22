Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

Only pictures remain for Farah Omar's grandmother to embrace after losing her granddaughter's warm hug in the blink of an eye. With great sorrow and eyes worn by age and sadness, she looks at her pictures and talks to them.

The pictures fill the surroundings of Farah's house and her town, Machgharah, nestled in the West Bekaa. 

Every corner in this neighborhood holds a beautiful memory of Farah. In this house, she grew up, and here, she spent her most beautiful days when she visited with her family on weekends before life's commitments took her away from the town she always loved.

Not far from her home, the memory of Farah will be forever immortalized. In this field, Farah planted the berries seeds she loved. Before she could see it bloom, the flower of her life withered.

The news of Farah's departure did not only sadden the hearts of the elders but also the hearts of the young, who held a special place for her. The courtyard of her home bears witness to their stories.

Joy was her spirit, and her personality was calm, but she was also passionate and courageous in her profession, which she loved since childhood.

With Farah's absence, joy disappears from her family and all those who loved her—colleagues and friends. Today, "Machgharah's moon" has become a new martyr for journalism.
 

