Trump says getting Zelensky, Putin together like mixing 'oil and vinegar'

22-08-2025 | 11:10
Trump says getting Zelensky, Putin together like mixing &#39;oil and vinegar&#39;
Trump says getting Zelensky, Putin together like mixing 'oil and vinegar'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said setting up a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin is as hard as mixing "oil and vinegar."

"We're going to see if Putin and Zelensky will be working together. You know, it's like oil and vinegar, a little bit. They don't get along too well, for obvious reasons," he told reporters in Washington.

Trump added, "We'll see" if he would need to attend any such meeting.

AFP

