The Christmas and New Year season is an opportunity for Lebanon to boost economic activity. But do you know how each of us can contribute more to this movement?



We'll give you 5 steps to show you how!



Tip #1

Firstly, when you're shopping, remember: Buy Lebanese. When you spend a dollar on a Made in Lebanon product, that dollar stays in the country, supporting local factories and families.



Tip #2

Apply the same concept when buying gifts. Consider Lebanese soap and artisan crafts. You can also gift experiences like a spa day at a Lebanese hotel, a dinner at a local restaurant, or even a gym subscription. Because, as every year, the enthusiasm peaks around New Year's!

Tip #3

The best part during this season is the outings and get-togethers with family and friends who come from abroad. Don't forget to take pictures. This encourages your foreign friends to visit Lebanon next time.

Tip #4

Let's not forget about concerts and exhibitions, and visiting stands related to startups and small projects and innovations. Supporting them helps them grow and creates job opportunities.



Tip #5

There's no denying that times are tough, and we're all tired. But negativity breeds more negativity. So, let this occasion be a happy one, and let's speak positively about our country.