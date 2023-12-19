News
Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
2023-12-19 | 11:02
Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
As the relentless shelling of northern Israeli towns continues, surpassing a thousand attacks since Hezbollah's involvement in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, Israelis have heightened their threats, believing that war with Lebanon is now more imminent than ever.
During recent meetings with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown, Israeli officials warned that they would not tolerate the current situation with Lebanon for much longer.
They called on Washington to guarantee Hezbollah's withdrawal at least ten kilometers from the Israel-Lebanon border.
While the Israeli army remains on high alert for the possibility of war, security and military experts caution against such a step.
On the Lebanon front, tensions escalate, while in Gaza, a new video from three captives who urged the government to negotiate an immediate deal with Hamas for their release, deepening internal divisions in Israel.
As the US continues to pressure Israel to outline a post-war strategy, a secret plan initiated by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has surfaced. The plan, classified in a confidential document, envisions a future where the Palestinian Authority has no presence in Gaza, ensuring Israeli control over the region after the war.
Key points of the plan include:
- Full operational freedom for the Israeli army.
- Complete disarmament.
- Establishment of buffer zones.
- Ensuring an international oversight mechanism to prevent smuggling and monitor the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphia Corridor.
- Guaranteeing a safe maritime space.
- Detailed planning for UNRWA's operations in Gaza.
- International oversight for humanitarian services.
Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
Press Highlights
2023-11-11
War room dilemmas: Israel's military plans clash with US caution in Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-12-18
US Secretary of Defense: Washington "will continue to supply" Israel with weapons and ammunition
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea
News Bulletin Reports
08:29
Kuwait's Next Crown Prince: Navigating Dynastic Traditions and Emerging Leadership
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions
Lebanon News
2023-11-15
Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus
Press Highlights
01:32
Le Drian to return to Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions
Middle East News
08:26
Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza
Lebanon News
04:44
Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani
