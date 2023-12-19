Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?

As the relentless shelling of northern Israeli towns continues, surpassing a thousand attacks since Hezbollah's involvement in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, Israelis have heightened their threats, believing that war with Lebanon is now more imminent than ever.



During recent meetings with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown, Israeli officials warned that they would not tolerate the current situation with Lebanon for much longer.



They called on Washington to guarantee Hezbollah's withdrawal at least ten kilometers from the Israel-Lebanon border.



While the Israeli army remains on high alert for the possibility of war, security and military experts caution against such a step.



On the Lebanon front, tensions escalate, while in Gaza, a new video from three captives who urged the government to negotiate an immediate deal with Hamas for their release, deepening internal divisions in Israel.



As the US continues to pressure Israel to outline a post-war strategy, a secret plan initiated by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has surfaced. The plan, classified in a confidential document, envisions a future where the Palestinian Authority has no presence in Gaza, ensuring Israeli control over the region after the war.



Key points of the plan include:



- Full operational freedom for the Israeli army.

- Complete disarmament.

- Establishment of buffer zones.

- Ensuring an international oversight mechanism to prevent smuggling and monitor the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphia Corridor.

- Guaranteeing a safe maritime space.

- Detailed planning for UNRWA's operations in Gaza.

- International oversight for humanitarian services.



Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?