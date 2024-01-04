Diverse political and sectarian unity: The funeral procession of Saleh al-Arouri

The assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri not only conveyed a significant political message but also unfolded a symbolic narrative in the heart of Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of Hezbollah.



The strategic choice of location Tariq el Jdideh, known for its allegiance to political figures like the Hariri family, conveyed messages locally and beyond borders. Tariq el Jdideh is a distinctly Sunni area, historically home to Palestinian resistance since the 1960s, and became a symbolic place for al-Arouri's funeral.



Al-Arouri's body, wrapped in the Palestinian flag, made its way to the Imam Ali Mosque on Tariq el Jdideh, carried on the shoulders of mourners amidst resonating chants supporting Gaza.



Passing through the crowds, a mix of Hezbollah supporters and Palestinians from the neighboring refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila, the procession proceeded with difficulty.



The funeral procession, which began at the Imam Ali Mosque on Tariq el Jdideh, witnessed a sea of mourners, representing a mix of political factions, both Palestinian and Lebanese.



The journey concluded at the Martyrs' Cemetery in the Shatila refugee camp, drawing the presence of political leaders from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Group.



The communal mourning scene, embodying both Lebanese and Palestinian identities, unfolded seamlessly, emphasizing a shared cause against the common adversary, Israel.



Tariq el Jdideh, known for its early display of Abu Obaida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, plastered on its walls in solidarity with Gaza, witnessed a political and party diversity that had been absent for years in the heart of Beirut.



This return in a pivotal moment for the Palestinian cause highlighted the issue's significance for all factions in Lebanon.