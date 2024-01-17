News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-17 | 12:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed
More than ten days after the airport cyberattack, machines and devices have returned to regular operation. The hacking incident disrupted screens and data, causing confusion among travelers arriving and departing.
The hacking operation was solved the following day but affected baggage handling systems (BHS) or baggage tractors, resulting in an alternative manual inspection method.
At the airport, where 40 ticket registration offices send bags through automated tractors, each equipped with a scanning device and data readers, the data-reading devices malfunctioned due to the cyberattack. They were promptly replaced with new devices.
The airport cyber breach shed light on the cybersecurity weaknesses faced by public facilities in Lebanon.
One manifestation of this vulnerability is the failure to adhere to international standards, such as ISO 27001, as experts said to LBCI.
Cybersecurity is a critical issue globally, and the airport incident serves as a warning to address this concern urgently.
This reality can be avoided by applying a strategy approved by the Cabinet in 2018 to establish a security unit that follows the latest developments in cybersecurity to protect the country and its citizens from potential breaches.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Airport
Cybersecurity
Vulnerabilities
Exposed
Next
Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Unveiling Cyber Vulnerabilities: The Airport Breach and Lebanon's Electronic Security Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Unveiling Cyber Vulnerabilities: The Airport Breach and Lebanon's Electronic Security Challenges
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Saudi-Israel normalization: Gaza post-war evaluation
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Saudi-Israel normalization: Gaza post-war evaluation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
0
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03
On the ground in Gaza: Israeli military reveals strategic targets and tactics in ongoing ground operation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03
On the ground in Gaza: Israeli military reveals strategic targets and tactics in ongoing ground operation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict
3
Middle East News
12:35
The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000
Middle East News
12:35
The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed
5
Lebanon News
09:49
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
Lebanon News
09:49
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
6
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy
8
Lebanon News
11:10
Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks
Lebanon News
11:10
Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More