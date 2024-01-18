In an unprecedented internal Israeli move during the war period, opposition forces are seeking to overthrow the Netanyahu government's policies.



On this basis, the Labor Party will present a no-confidence motion in the Knesset, while other opponents coordinate with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the day following the war. This comes after his unsuccessful talks with Benjamin Netanyahu, following his rejection of Blinken's plan, which was initiated and endorsed by Saudi Arabia.



According to NBC News, which leaked details of the plan, Saudi Arabia would accept normalization with Israel if Tel Aviv agreed to establish a Palestinian state. The plan includes the reconstruction of Gaza and its governance through the Palestinian Authority.



Netanyahu unilaterally rejected this proposal, leading to direct coordination of the plan between Blinken and opposition figures like Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz. This deepened the US crisis with Netanyahu on one hand and internal Israeli discord on the other.



This crisis adds to the disagreement over the post-Gaza war situation. There is a rise in right-wing voices within Netanyahu's government calling for the reoccupation of the Gaza Strip.



Meanwhile, Netanyahu insists on keeping the army in Gaza until 2025, threatening the continuation of war on land, sea, and air.



Given this situation, Israeli reports suggest that the army will not achieve its objectives in Gaza even if it continues to fight for two or three years. There is growing public pressure to finalize a prisoner exchange deal, coinciding with a widespread campaign led by security and military officials to an immediate ceasefire.



As the Israeli army intensifies its fighting in the northern, southern, and central parts of the Gaza Strip, a report reveals the entry of large groups of reserve soldiers in response to frustration and reluctance to perform military service.



Simultaneously, informed sources disclose an increase in the number of soldiers who have suffered physical disabilities to 12,000.