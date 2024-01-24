War objectives: Israeli public divided over ceasefire and proposed prisoner exchange deal

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-24 | 11:05
High views
War objectives: Israeli public divided over ceasefire and proposed prisoner exchange deal
2min
War objectives: Israeli public divided over ceasefire and proposed prisoner exchange deal

In the wake of the Maghazi operation, where 21 Israeli soldiers died in Gaza, the anguish and frustration of their families echo through the streets.

"Yahya Sinwar revels while our soldiers are killed, and the hostages are in danger. How much longer?" the families of the 21 Israeli officers and soldiers, who died in the deadly Maghazi operation in Gaza, expressed their anger towards the leadership, holding them responsible for the soldiers' deaths amid conflicting stances on prisoner exchange deals.

While Israelis await a response to their proposed deal, insiders familiar with the negotiations indicate a significant gap and a prolonged path to a secure deal resolution. 

Hamas rejected any proposal that did not include an end to the war and the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, two conditions vehemently opposed by Israel.

Israel's proposal involved the exile of six Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, as a condition for a ceasefire.

However, Hamas rejected the proposal.  

Additionally, the Israeli acknowledgment of achieving only 30% of its war objectives, namely eliminating Hamas and its military capabilities, with the failure to reach a prisoner exchange deal, has led some Israelis to question whether officials can achieve victory in the ongoing war.

Some are advocating for establishing a buffer zone along the border with the Gaza Strip to ensure the safety of southern residents and control the Philadelphi Axis to prevent its use for Hamas' resurgence and military reinforcement.

As frustration among the families of the prisoners escalates, a recent poll conducted by the Israeli Institute for Democracy revealed that 60% of Israelis reject a prisoner deal that includes ending the war.

This sentiment supports the War Cabinet's stance that a ceasefire would be a gift to Hamas, particularly to Sinwar, at the expense of the hostages in Gaza.

