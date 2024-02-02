News
Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As discussions about an imminent ceasefire in the Gaza war continue, the Israeli public and media are abuzz with talk of a broader war on the northern border with Lebanon.
The first signs come as the Israeli Justice Ministry issues a warning to its employees to prepare for power outages lasting several days in Israel in the event of a war with Lebanon.
The ministry anticipates at least a 60% power outage for a duration ranging from 24 to 48 hours, with potential repairs taking up to 72 hours.
Israelis are particularly concerned about citizens reliant on home ventilators, requiring oxygen to sustain their lives.
According to Israeli newspaper "Israel Hayom's" military affairs correspondent Lilach Shoval, approximately 30,000 citizens in Israel depend on such devices.
Beyond electricity, the war with Lebanon poses a threat to Israel's food security.
According to the Israeli Agriculture Ministry, the evacuated farms in the north, which previously produced 40% of Israel's fruit and 70% of its egg supply, are now military zones, filled with tents and tanks, leaving no room for farmers.
Currently, Israel is attempting to import more vegetables.
However, these efforts face obstacles due to security incidents in the Red Sea and several airlines' suspension of flights to Israel.
Additionally, Palestinian rocket attacks have targeted several Israeli ports, including Ashdod near the Gaza border, the largest Israeli port.
Amidst this media frenzy and conflicting reports, the military reality seems contradictory.
On Wednesday, Yedioth Ahronoth revealed the army's reduction of forces on the Lebanon border, replacing them with local security units responsible for responding to security incidents.
Which narrative given is correct?
Has the showdown in the south reached its conclusion?
Or is the real war yet to begin?
