Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian.

What is the most lucrative industry in Lebanon? There are certainly many types of industries that come to mind, but have you considered the jewelry industry?



For example, in 2022, Lebanon exported jewelry worth over $752 million, accounting for 22 percent of the total exports. This is a significant figure.



To meet the export demand, the demand for Lebanese jewelry brands is high, explaining their extensive participation in the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition.



This exhibition, in its twentieth edition, held between February 5 and 11, attracts more than 500 brands, including major international ones. The Lebanese presence in the exhibition is remarkable.



The participation of brands with Lebanese origins not only has economic impacts but also serves as a representation of Lebanon and its people's capabilities.



Lebanese taste has managed to reach the highest levels. For example, when a brand like Mouawad becomes a sponsor for the fifth consecutive year of the Miss Universe competition, adorning the queens with crowns more exquisite than the previous ones.



It is not only the brand's success but also a success for Lebanon.



While Lebanon imports raw materials for this industry, the most notable value is in designing and manufacturing jewelry pieces. By the way, this sector is directly linked to tourism.



Therefore, exhibitions like the one in Doha are initiatives aimed at attracting tourists to the country.