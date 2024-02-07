News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-07 | 10:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian.
What is the most lucrative industry in Lebanon? There are certainly many types of industries that come to mind, but have you considered the jewelry industry?
For example, in 2022, Lebanon exported jewelry worth over $752 million, accounting for 22 percent of the total exports. This is a significant figure.
To meet the export demand, the demand for Lebanese jewelry brands is high, explaining their extensive participation in the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition.
This exhibition, in its twentieth edition, held between February 5 and 11, attracts more than 500 brands, including major international ones. The Lebanese presence in the exhibition is remarkable.
The participation of brands with Lebanese origins not only has economic impacts but also serves as a representation of Lebanon and its people's capabilities.
Lebanese taste has managed to reach the highest levels. For example, when a brand like Mouawad becomes a sponsor for the fifth consecutive year of the Miss Universe competition, adorning the queens with crowns more exquisite than the previous ones.
It is not only the brand's success but also a success for Lebanon.
While Lebanon imports raw materials for this industry, the most notable value is in designing and manufacturing jewelry pieces. By the way, this sector is directly linked to tourism.
Therefore, exhibitions like the one in Doha are initiatives aimed at attracting tourists to the country.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Industry
Jewelry
Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition
Mouawad
Miss Universe
Next
Hamas' conditions for ceasefire: A closer look at Gaza negotiations
US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:32
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:22
Upholding Lebanon's neutrality: LACC engages with US administration and UN officials
Lebanon News
03:22
Upholding Lebanon's neutrality: LACC engages with US administration and UN officials
0
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
0
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Blinken's discussions with Netanyahu in Israel: Examining Hamas' response to prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Blinken's discussions with Netanyahu in Israel: Examining Hamas' response to prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Hamas' conditions for ceasefire: A closer look at Gaza negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Hamas' conditions for ceasefire: A closer look at Gaza negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06
US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06
US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-06
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
2024-02-06
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
0
Lebanon News
04:59
MP Firas Hamdan to LBCI: Some MPs resigned from their national duties by not electing a President
Lebanon News
04:59
MP Firas Hamdan to LBCI: Some MPs resigned from their national duties by not electing a President
0
Middle East News
2023-11-12
Hamas health official says Israel strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward
Middle East News
2023-11-12
Hamas health official says Israel strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
2
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:32
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
5
Lebanon News
04:42
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa
Lebanon News
04:42
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa
6
Lebanon News
04:11
On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'
Lebanon News
04:11
On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59
Israeli Channel 13, citing official, reports: Some of Hamas' demands cannot be met
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59
Israeli Channel 13, citing official, reports: Some of Hamas' demands cannot be met
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More