Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-07 | 10:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beyond borders: Lebanon&#39;s jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian.
 
What is the most lucrative industry in Lebanon? There are certainly many types of industries that come to mind, but have you considered the jewelry industry?

For example, in 2022, Lebanon exported jewelry worth over $752 million, accounting for 22 percent of the total exports. This is a significant figure.

To meet the export demand, the demand for Lebanese jewelry brands is high, explaining their extensive participation in the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition.

This exhibition, in its twentieth edition, held between February 5 and 11, attracts more than 500 brands, including major international ones. The Lebanese presence in the exhibition is remarkable.

The participation of brands with Lebanese origins not only has economic impacts but also serves as a representation of Lebanon and its people's capabilities.

Lebanese taste has managed to reach the highest levels. For example, when a brand like Mouawad becomes a sponsor for the fifth consecutive year of the Miss Universe competition, adorning the queens with crowns more exquisite than the previous ones.

It is not only the brand's success but also a success for Lebanon.

While Lebanon imports raw materials for this industry, the most notable value is in designing and manufacturing jewelry pieces. By the way, this sector is directly linked to tourism.

Therefore, exhibitions like the one in Doha are initiatives aimed at attracting tourists to the country.
 
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Industry

Jewelry

Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition

Mouawad

Miss Universe

LBCI Next
Hamas' conditions for ceasefire: A closer look at Gaza negotiations
US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Upholding Lebanon's neutrality: LACC engages with US administration and UN officials

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Blinken's discussions with Netanyahu in Israel: Examining Hamas' response to prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Hamas' conditions for ceasefire: A closer look at Gaza negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06

US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06

Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-06

Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

MP Firas Hamdan to LBCI: Some MPs resigned from their national duties by not electing a President

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-12

Hamas health official says Israel strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59

Israeli Channel 13, citing official, reports: Some of Hamas' demands cannot be met

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More