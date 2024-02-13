News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-13 | 06:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Indeed, a French proposal to halt the escalation between Lebanon and Israel is now on the table. The broad outlines of the proposal are known, with additional details provided by Reuters regarding the timeline. What you should know about the plan is that it calls for de-escalation, leading to a ceasefire within ten days of the agreement being signed if achieved.
In the first step, both Israel and the Lebanese non-state groups halt military operations. The second step begins within three days of the first step, which involves withdrawing Lebanese armed parties to 10 kilometers north of the border. France considers this distance a compromise, as it does not mandate, like Resolution 1701, a withdrawal to the Litani River, which is about 30 kilometers from the border at its farthest point, but rather to a shorter distance.
After the withdrawal of armed groups, including Hezbollah, the Lebanese Army begins to deploy. According to Reuters, Israel halts its air sorties over Lebanese territory.
During the third and final step, indirect negotiations to demarcate the land borders emerge. According to the proposal, during these negotiations, efforts are made to create a roadmap whereby the area between the borders and the Litani River becomes free of unofficial armed elements.
Since the responsibility for securing the area will lie with the Lebanese Army, the proposal calls for an international conference to finance and train the Army.
What is the fate of this proposal, which has been presented to the official Lebanese authorities, Hezbollah, and Israel? The answer is simple: for Hezbollah, there is no consideration of any proposal before the cessation of attacks on Gaza, and after that, discussions begin!
News Bulletin Reports
France
Lebanon
Israel
Next
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A sticking point in regional relations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:16
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
Lebanon News
01:16
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
0
World News
2023-12-20
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
World News
2023-12-20
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
0
Middle East News
2023-12-17
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-12-17
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-12
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-02-12
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Understanding Israeli Strategies: Insights into Cairo Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Understanding Israeli Strategies: Insights into Cairo Negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:40
Diplomatic and Political Encounters at Beit Al-Wasat
News Bulletin Reports
09:40
Diplomatic and Political Encounters at Beit Al-Wasat
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Biden's TikTok Strategy: Winning the Presidency in the Digital Age
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Biden's TikTok Strategy: Winning the Presidency in the Digital Age
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-11-11
Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-11
Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza
0
Lebanon News
09:58
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
Lebanon News
09:58
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah
2
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
3
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
4
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
5
Lebanon Economy
02:45
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:45
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:40
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
Lebanon News
08:40
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
7
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More