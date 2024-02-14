News
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14 | 11:40
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Did Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's words suggest a return to the pre-technology era?
The actual intention behind Nasrallah's remarks is caution regarding using mobile phones rather than complete abstention from them and disconnection from the world. The caution applies at two levels, according to monitoring sources.
For those tasked with military missions or those operating within tight circles, such as their immediate family members, the requirement is complete disconnection from phones at this stage.
As for other Lebanese citizens who frequent or currently reside in the south, the expectation is to refrain from using phones when heading to sensitive areas that the enemy could target. These areas are well-known due to previous confrontations and the security measures taken along their perimeters.
Why this caution?
Informed sources reveal that the Israeli occupation can access and control all mobile phones in the south due to its technological superiority, capable of covering phone communications across the entire area based on two principles.
In villages south of the Litani River, under Israeli surveillance, high-tech eavesdropping devices atop hillsides are employed. In villages north of the Litani, beyond the range of these devices, Israeli occupation resorts to reconnaissance aircraft.
This task falls under Unit 8200, known as the electronic arm of the Israeli army, which analyzes geographical data received from the GPS within any phone, even without its activation.
The most dangerous aspect is the field mapping that a smartphone can provide.
Imagine being inside a specific building while carrying a phone; this Israeli electronic unit can draw a three-dimensional map of that building through any phone's sensors, such as the gyroscope and accelerometer. This technology enables precise target identification, as demonstrated in the assassination operation of Saleh al-Arouri, where the room he was present in was accurately pinpointed.
Believe it or not, the Israeli occupation can activate live streaming by breaching your phone without your knowledge, even in airplane mode. A chip embedded within the phone's charging battery is the primary tool for activating this surveillance.
Hence, Nasrallah's call is to refrain from filming during security incidents to avoid transmitting information or coordinates to the enemy, even unintentionally.
After collecting all this information, the Israeli army analyzes it to determine the target, enabling them to ascertain whether the phone carrier is a pre-defined target or might become one based on their geographical movements.
This is the advanced technology confronting the world today, a weapon equivalent to, if not more powerful than, military arms.
To what extent will caution suffice?
