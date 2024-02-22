Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon

2024-02-22 | 10:31
Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon
2min
Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Farmers in Mari Plain, near the southern border, are faced with a grim choice between the dangers of Israeli shelling and the threat of starvation, as they defy the risks to make a living from their fields.

LBCI's cameras ventured into Mari Plain, capturing hundreds of individuals scattered across the fields, working tirelessly to salvage their crops amidst the ever-present threat of Israeli airstrikes.

This group works beneath the town of Khiam, which faces daily bombardment.

The town of Mari, the border town to which the Lebanese part of the occupied town of Ghajar belongs, lies within a volatile region bordered by Khiam, Hasbaya, the forests of Rashaya, and the heights of Mount Hermon.

A missile dropped two days ago failed to detonate between the town's houses, sparing entire families. Despite the risks, its residents have not abandoned the village, where life continues in a semblance of normalcy.

Every household exudes a sense of activity, but behind the façade lies the silent struggle of some to make ends meet. Despite the perilous journey between Mari and its surroundings, gas stations and shops remain open, catering to the needs of the town's residents.

Although Mari bears little resemblance to the ghost towns that have emptied of their inhabitants, a closer look reveals similarities with Ain Arab.

