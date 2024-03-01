International Day of the Wheelchair: Highlighting mobility challenges and accessibility issues in Lebanon

Report by Ali El Hage English adaptation by Mariella Succar

The wheelchair, a tool designed to assist people with mobility challenges, began with the simple idea of a chair on wheels and evolved with technology to become more accessible and flexible.



This enables people using wheelchairs to integrate more into society, and opening many paths.



Can you imagine how difficult their lives were before?



We visited Sesobel, where they are celebrating this holiday for the first time, to learn more about it and its purpose.



The International Day of the Wheelchair is a celebration that may be unfamiliar to some, so let's delve into its significance and purpose.



The concept of the International Day of the Wheelchair was initiated by a British wheelchair user who aimed to highlight its importance and positive impact on his life.



However, here in Lebanon, we encounter a challenge. The cost of these chairs can be prohibitive for some.



According to Salma Assi, the head of the Medical Equipment & Device Importers Syndicate, prices range from $100 to $2000.



Beyond the cost issue, Lebanon lacks specific pathways that allow wheelchairs to access all locations.



While many institutions provide these pathways, numerous public places and institutions must also be equipped with such facilities.



Even if they exist, who is responsible for enforcing the law?



These pathways often become blocked rather than serving as accessible routes.