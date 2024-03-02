Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils

A report by Dana Nasr, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

In Palestine, those who survived the Israeli war machine were not spared from the environmental disaster that caused health crises in the refugee camps in Rafah.

The continuous Israeli strikes led to the destruction of infrastructure and deterioration of living conditions in the densely populated Rafah. Refugee camps became filled with sewage, solid waste, and insects spreading everywhere.

The Rafah municipality says it is struggling to address the issue.

All of this unfolds before the eyes of the world, which turns a blind eye to the suffering of Rafah and its displaced inhabitants.

These crises pose a danger to their physical and mental health and violate the minimum standards of human rights.





