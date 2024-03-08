Lebanese expatriates: The economic and political backbone of Lebanon

2024-03-08 | 12:30
Lebanese expatriates: The economic and political backbone of Lebanon
Lebanese expatriates: The economic and political backbone of Lebanon

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

For 229 years, Lebanon has witnessed the first wave of emigration to the New World.

Today, the number of Lebanese expatriates worldwide has reached approximately 14 million people, according to the Lebanese Executive Council.

They are distributed across America, Europe, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Lebanese expatriates serve as the economic lifeline of Lebanon.

Annually, their remittances amount to around 7 billion dollars, in addition to their pivotal role in supporting the tourism sector throughout its seasons.

Moreover, the role of expatriates is crucial in Lebanese political life, as evidenced by the results of the recent parliamentary elections.

With 137,763 expatriates participating in the elections, they contributed to the victory of at least five reformist candidates.

Today, Lebanon's strength lies in its significant diaspora. Despite challenging circumstances, they are always present to offer assistance when needed.

