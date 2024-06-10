Report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



On June 9, 2024, France held its European parliamentary elections, resulting in a political upheaval upon announcing the results.



The far-right National Rally, led by Jordan Bardella, made history by securing 31.4% of the French vote, which translated into 30 of the 81 seats allocated to France in the European Parliament, an increase of 12 seats from the 2019 elections.



The Reconquête party, led by Marion Maréchal Le Pen, supported Éric Zemmour in the presidential elections and garnered 5.47% of the votes. Combined, the far-right parties received 36.87% of the votes.



This result was a significant blow to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has long positioned himself as a strong figure against the rise of the far-right. His Renaissance list managed to secure only 14.5% of the votes.



As the results were confirmed, Bardella, at 27 years old, was the first to address the public. Shortly after, President Macron spoke to the nation.



Macron invoked his constitutional authority to dissolve the French Parliament, a power last used by Jacques Chirac 27 years ago. This move necessitates a new parliamentary election within 20 days, prompting French politicians to launch their campaigns immediately.



Bardella's victory was anticipated due to his focus on immigration, security, and purchasing power, which resonated with voters against the backdrop of Macron's unpopular economic policies that have financially strained many French citizens.



By dissolving the Parliament and calling for swift elections, Macron is making a high-stakes political gamble.



Should the far-right win, they will inherit governance during one of France's most challenging periods. Failure to deliver on their promises could backfire, benefiting Macron and his allies in the next presidential race.



Conversely, if Macron's party wins, it would demonstrate resilience and capacity to overcome the far-right surge.



The outcome of this political showdown will be decided at the ballot box in the upcoming weeks.