General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-17 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army
A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The Commander of the Army, General Joseph Aoun, brought back assurances from Washington from both Republican and Democratic members of Congress, based on a solid conviction that aid to the army will continue.
The voices that had intermittently called for a halt to aid due to the army's failure to confront Hezbollah have subsided, in favor of the belief that the army is a trusted entity now expected to undertake new tasks at the Lebanese-Israeli border once a political settlement is reached. There was a commitment from Congress and the US military leadership to increase aid to the army if such a settlement occurs.
Information from Washington revealed that General Joseph Aoun met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House, with details of the meeting kept under wraps. He also met with the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Republican Representative Michael McCaul, Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks, the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Democratic Senator Jack Reed, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Q. Brown Jr.
The situation at the Lebanese-Israeli border and the anticipated role of the army in the future were among the key topics discussed in these meetings. Reports indicated that General Aoun brought with him a detailed proposal on this matter, which was well-received by the US side.
The southern situation and the army's role in any future settlement will also be a central topic in the upcoming visit of Presidential Envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut after his trip to Tel Aviv in the coming days. In his previous visits, Hochstein has met with the army commander and will do so again this time to discuss this increasingly urgent issue, prompted by recent military developments that have spurred Hochstein to move quickly to the region.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Aoun
Lebanon
US
Aid
LAF
lebanese Army
