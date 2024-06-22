Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats

A report by Tony Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



In recent days, there has been increasing talk about the possibility of an Israeli war on Lebanon, especially with the nearing end of the Rafah battle in southern Gaza.



However, any war opened against Lebanon could have significant repercussions for Israel and the region, potentially prompting Iranian intervention, according to the US website AXIOS.



If Israel enters a war against Lebanon, it will face six fronts. The first front is Lebanon, and it is unclear whether the war will target areas near the border or extend further. The second front is Gaza, which will apply pressure on the Israeli army, as Hamas remains active in Gaza, fighting and rebuilding its military capabilities despite more than eight months having passed since the Israeli war on Gaza. The third front is the West Bank, which will be another source of pressure on Israel, since the West Bank has witnessed intermittent escalations with Palestinians carrying out attacks against Israeli settlers in the streets since October 7.



Additionally, there is the Iraqi front, where resistance factions in Iraq have continued to target Israeli objectives since the start of the "al-Aqsa Flood" operation, and this front is prepared to move and provide support if Israel attacks Lebanon.



From Asia, Hezbollah might also receive support, as press reports have stated that the Taliban assured Iran they would send thousands of fighters to Lebanon to support Hezbollah in the war against Israel.



Furthermore, the Yemeni front, consisting of the Houthis, has continued targeting ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea using drones and missiles since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza. Their latest attack involved an offensive drone boat carrying a 150 kg warhead.



If Israel wages war, a source close to the Houthis confirmed to LBCI their support for Lebanon in all forms, either by sending fighters or intensifying operations, adding that this support would be no less than their support for Gaza.



Thus, Israel will face these fronts, and the question remains whether the Syrian front will move as Hezbollah's leader has suggested, a front that has not moved throughout the Israeli war on Gaza. The most important question remains: Will all these fronts deter Israel from considering a war on Lebanon?