British Legislative Elections: A Potential Shift Towards Centre-Left Leadership

A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



In Europe, where some countries are experiencing a tumultuous election season, Britain is expected to go against the trend with its legislative elections. While Europe has seen a rise in far-right movements, British voters, according to polls, are leaning towards the center-left Labor Party, at the expense of the Conservative Party, which has been in power for 14 years.



Forty thousand polling stations opened their doors at 7 a.m. on Thursday to welcome British voters. The goal is to elect 650 members of the House of Commons and thus determine who will be the next Prime Minister.



Among the first to vote was the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who many believe harmed his party by deciding to hold early elections. He was followed a few hours later to his polling station by Labor Party leader Keir Starmer, who is expected to become the next Prime Minister.



At 10 p.m. UK time, which is midnight in Beirut, the polling stations will close, and the results will start to come in, determining who will govern Britain for the next five years.