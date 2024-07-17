A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



On the 263rd day of its "longest war," the Israeli army reported that it has eliminated more than half of Hamas fighters and attacked 37,000 targets in Gaza, in addition to 25,000 classified infrastructure points, since October 7.

The current goal is the assassination of seven leaders of Hamas' military wing, including senior commander Mohammed Deif.



These statistics reveal the army's inability to achieve the war's objectives, especially since its most significant achievement, according to its own data, is the elimination of over 14,000 Hamas fighters out of the 30,000 to 40,000 it had initially estimated.



The release of these numbers comes amid deepening internal divisions, as evidenced by a special Knesset session called by the opposition under the title "The Worst Government in Israel's History," which saw verbal confrontations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his camp members, and the opposition led by Yair Lapid.



The debate focused on the prisoner exchange deal and the demand to end the war as part of this agreement. Some participants used the army's data to argue that it confirms the inability to achieve the war's objectives in defeating Hamas.



They highlighted the presence of three highly skilled Hamas battalions in areas of intense fighting, such as in Khan Younis, Nuseirat, Deir al-Balah, and Rafah, which the army has yet to fully penetrate.

Additionally, they pointed out that only six brigade commanders, twenty battalion commanders, and about 150 company commanders have been eliminated, which constitutes a proportion that does not exceed fifty percent.



Furthermore, they noted the re-enhancement of Hamas' military capabilities, the production of new types of weapons, and the redeployment of its members in the sector. Lastly, they emphasized Hamas' possession of a large number of rockets, including those capable of reaching Tel Aviv.



These factors have led security officials and experts to conclude that the army has failed in its war. The lack of a strategic plan for this war will further entangle Israel in the "quagmire of Gaza."

What Israel is concealing is the significant shortage of its own fighters and combat equipment, which is facing obstacles in reaching them.



The refusal of Spain and Belgium to allow US ships carrying combat equipment and large quantities of bulldozers to dock in their ports has forced the ships to return and reload the equipment and bulldozers onto other expensive vessels capable of reaching Israel without stopping in European countries.





