Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats

2024-07-30
Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats
2min
Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As rumors and speculations circulate in Lebanon about potential Israeli retaliation and the timing of such an event, the truth about Beirut’s airport operations emerges.

Several airlines have canceled or rescheduled flights to Beirut, while others have maintained regular schedules. 

Is there a threat facing Beirut’s airport?

The definitive statement regarding the airport and flights came from the chairman of Middle East Airlines, Mohammad El-Hout, following a meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati. 

El-Hout assured the public that there had been no threats directed at Beirut Airport concerning an Israeli strike. The flight cancellations and delays are precautionary and related to insurance reasons, which is a common practice worldwide.

Regarding Middle East Airlines' schedule, El-Hout confirmed that most flights are operating normally, with only five to six out of 36 flights experiencing delays at night.

Passenger traffic data also shows no significant changes in the number of arrivals and departures from the beginning to the end of July. 

This was further supported by a travel agency indicating that the number of people requesting flight schedule changes is not substantial, nor is there a significant surge in ticket cancellations for flights to Lebanon.

Additionally, there are contingency plans in place for evacuation and safety in the event of any security incidents at or around the airport. 

Interviews conducted by LBCI with foreign and expatriate travelers revealed that most have not altered their travel plans due to the tensions, although some prefer to leave before the end of their scheduled holidays.

Amidst Israeli threats, Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged the public not to be swayed by rumors and false news aimed at instilling fear among the Lebanese. He emphasized that "Israel's psychological warfare is intended to undermine the morale of the Lebanese people, especially during a promising tourism season."

