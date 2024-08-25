First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Hezbollah launched 320 Katyusha rockets at 11 Israeli military sites early Sunday, marking the first phase of a broader operation. The targeted locations included five sites in the occupied Golan Heights and six in northern Israel.



The key sites hit in the Golan Heights were the Zaaoura artillery battery, Kilah and Yoav barracks, and the Nafah and Yarden bases. In northern Israel, Hezbollah targeted the Beit Hillel and Ramot Naftali barracks, as well as the Ein Zeitim, Meron, and Gaaton bases, along with the Neve Ziv artillery positions.



Among the most significant targets was the Meron Air Base, which Hezbollah had previously struck in response to the assassination of Hamas political leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut's southern suburbs last January.



The Meron base is located 8.5 kilometers from the Lebanese border on Mount Meron at about 1,200 meters above sea level, and its area is estimated at about 161,000 square meters. It is vital for Israeli aerial surveillance covering areas from Syria, Lebanon, and Turkey to the eastern Mediterranean.



It also houses an electronic warfare operations center and is a critical hub for coordinating and managing northern air operations. Due to its strategic importance, the Israeli military has deployed air and missile defense systems around it.



The Ramot Naftali Barracks, home to the 631st Reconnaissance Battalion of the Golani Brigade, includes intelligence-gathering and communication facilities and hosts an Iron Dome missile defense system.



The Nafah Base serves as the headquarters for the 210th Division, which is responsible for defending the Golan front and Mount Hermon. This base is located 21 kilometers from the Lebanese border, comprising an Iron Dome battery, a forward command post for operations in Syria, and facilities for maintaining armored vehicles.



According to Hezbollah, the attacks on these sites were not the primary objective but rather the first phase of an operation that facilitated the passage of attack drones toward a significant target deep inside Israeli territory.



The heavy bombardment disrupted Israeli air defense capabilities, disabling part of their command and control systems and diverting attention from the true nature and form of the attack. The operation culminated in the launch of all drones toward a specific, high-value target within Israel, as stated by Hezbollah.