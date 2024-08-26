News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Hezbollah announced that it targeted Unit 8200, a secretive Israeli Military Intelligence division, in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor.
The attack involved dozens of drones aimed at the unit's base, located at Glilot, approximately 110 kilometers from Lebanon and just 1.5 kilometers from Tel Aviv.
Unit 8200, a key Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman) branch, specializes in covert operations, code-breaking, counterintelligence, and cyber warfare.
While Hezbollah released an interactive map detailing the layout of the base, they did not provide footage of the actual strike or its aftermath, unlike the party's usual practice of documenting and broadcasting their operations, particularly when drones are involved.
This ordeal has led to speculation about the possible reasons. One theory is that the long-range attack drones used in the mission may not have been equipped with cameras, prioritizing explosive payloads and fuel capacity instead.
Another possibility is that Hezbollah deliberately withheld footage for tactical reasons or that the drones failed to reach their target.
If Hezbollah's drones did strike their target, the group is likely attempting to obtain footage of the impact or the resulting damage.
Meanwhile, Israel has remained silent on the matter, likely due to the strict military censorship overseen by Unit 8200, which has been in place since the onset of the war, particularly in relation to Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.
Both sides have declared that their respective retaliatory actions have concluded for now.
However, the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza and the supporting fronts show no signs of ending, leaving the future of war uncertain.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Unit 8200
Glilot
Base
Hezbollah
Target
Next
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-25
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-25
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-25
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-25
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-25
Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack
Middle East News
2024-08-25
Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack
0
Middle East News
2024-08-20
IRGC spokesperson: Tehran's response to Israel may take some time
Middle East News
2024-08-20
IRGC spokesperson: Tehran's response to Israel may take some time
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut
3
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
4
Lebanon News
05:49
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:49
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources
5
Lebanon News
05:31
Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)
Lebanon News
05:31
Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)
6
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
7
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More