Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Hezbollah announced that it targeted Unit 8200, a secretive Israeli Military Intelligence division, in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor.



The attack involved dozens of drones aimed at the unit's base, located at Glilot, approximately 110 kilometers from Lebanon and just 1.5 kilometers from Tel Aviv.



Unit 8200, a key Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman) branch, specializes in covert operations, code-breaking, counterintelligence, and cyber warfare.



While Hezbollah released an interactive map detailing the layout of the base, they did not provide footage of the actual strike or its aftermath, unlike the party's usual practice of documenting and broadcasting their operations, particularly when drones are involved.



This ordeal has led to speculation about the possible reasons. One theory is that the long-range attack drones used in the mission may not have been equipped with cameras, prioritizing explosive payloads and fuel capacity instead.



Another possibility is that Hezbollah deliberately withheld footage for tactical reasons or that the drones failed to reach their target.



If Hezbollah's drones did strike their target, the group is likely attempting to obtain footage of the impact or the resulting damage.



Meanwhile, Israel has remained silent on the matter, likely due to the strict military censorship overseen by Unit 8200, which has been in place since the onset of the war, particularly in relation to Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.



Both sides have declared that their respective retaliatory actions have concluded for now.



However, the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza and the supporting fronts show no signs of ending, leaving the future of war uncertain.