AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



It is known that the arms race was one of the indirect causes of the First and Second World Wars.



In 2024, a new kind of arms race is emerging that could spark future conflicts: the race for technological advancement and artificial intelligence (AI).



In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, advanced drones have become the stars of the battlefield. Ukrainian startups have responded by developing AI-powered drones.



According to estimates, these Ukrainian drones currently have a hit rate of 30-50%, but this could increase to 80% with AI.



As reported by Reuters, these drones are immune to Russian jamming attempts because they do not require continuous communication with ground operators—human intervention is only needed to approve airstrikes.



On the ground, Ukraine has introduced robotic dogs from Britain, capable of carrying ammunition and medical supplies on the battlefield. These robots are equipped with thermal imaging, spy on enemy trenches, and detect mines.



AI has also played a significant role in the Israeli military's operations in Gaza, notably through a system called "Lavender," which identifies targets for assassination. Lavender's impact on Israeli military operations has been so significant that the army treats its assessments as if they were human decisions.



Lavender has a companion AI system, "The Gospel," which differs in that it identifies buildings and structures that may house militants. At the same time, Lavender pinpoints the identities of individuals for targeted strikes.



Despite these advancements, Israel has not yet succeeded in locating its most wanted target, Yahya Sinwar, after more than ten months of war. This challenge has prompted the United States to gift Israel ground-penetrating radar to aid in the search for Sinwar and other Hamas leaders.



The race to integrate AI into warfare is accelerating rapidly. Nations and armies that have yet to enter this marathon must reassess their strategies before embarking on any military actions.