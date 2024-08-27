News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-27 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
It is known that the arms race was one of the indirect causes of the First and Second World Wars.
In 2024, a new kind of arms race is emerging that could spark future conflicts: the race for technological advancement and artificial intelligence (AI).
In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, advanced drones have become the stars of the battlefield. Ukrainian startups have responded by developing AI-powered drones.
According to estimates, these Ukrainian drones currently have a hit rate of 30-50%, but this could increase to 80% with AI.
As reported by Reuters, these drones are immune to Russian jamming attempts because they do not require continuous communication with ground operators—human intervention is only needed to approve airstrikes.
On the ground, Ukraine has introduced robotic dogs from Britain, capable of carrying ammunition and medical supplies on the battlefield. These robots are equipped with thermal imaging, spy on enemy trenches, and detect mines.
AI has also played a significant role in the Israeli military's operations in Gaza, notably through a system called "Lavender," which identifies targets for assassination. Lavender's impact on Israeli military operations has been so significant that the army treats its assessments as if they were human decisions.
Lavender has a companion AI system, "The Gospel," which differs in that it identifies buildings and structures that may house militants. At the same time, Lavender pinpoints the identities of individuals for targeted strikes.
Despite these advancements, Israel has not yet succeeded in locating its most wanted target, Yahya Sinwar, after more than ten months of war. This challenge has prompted the United States to gift Israel ground-penetrating radar to aid in the search for Sinwar and other Hamas leaders.
The race to integrate AI into warfare is accelerating rapidly. Nations and armies that have yet to enter this marathon must reassess their strategies before embarking on any military actions.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Variety and Tech
Israel-Gaza War Updates
AI
Warfare
War
Ukraine
Israel
Technology
Next
Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09
Israel's AI-driven warfare: How technology shapes Israel's defense strategies against Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09
Israel's AI-driven warfare: How technology shapes Israel's defense strategies against Hamas
0
World News
15:03
UK denounces 'cowardly' Russian strikes on Ukraine
World News
15:03
UK denounces 'cowardly' Russian strikes on Ukraine
0
World News
2024-08-21
Indian PM Modi lands in Warsaw for landmark Poland, Ukraine visit
World News
2024-08-21
Indian PM Modi lands in Warsaw for landmark Poland, Ukraine visit
0
World News
2024-08-21
India's Modi to 'share perspectives' on ending Ukraine war during Kyiv trip
World News
2024-08-21
India's Modi to 'share perspectives' on ending Ukraine war during Kyiv trip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
France's Political Stalemate: A Lebanese Déjà Vu for Macron
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
France's Political Stalemate: A Lebanese Déjà Vu for Macron
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's rescue operation: Israeli army estimates 108 hostages remain held by Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's rescue operation: Israeli army estimates 108 hostages remain held by Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and Solomon's Temple: The epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and Solomon's Temple: The epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Al-Aqsa Mosque incursions: Will Israel open a new battlefront in the West Bank?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Al-Aqsa Mosque incursions: Will Israel open a new battlefront in the West Bank?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:41
Gaza ceasefire talks continuing in Qatar: US official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:41
Gaza ceasefire talks continuing in Qatar: US official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Netanyahu: We are working to return hostages through negotiations requiring military presence on the ground
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Netanyahu: We are working to return hostages through negotiations requiring military presence on the ground
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
The New York Times: Israeli hostage found by chance during operation to seize tunnels in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
The New York Times: Israeli hostage found by chance during operation to seize tunnels in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:36
Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack
Lebanon News
06:36
Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
07:55
Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister
3
Middle East News
00:10
Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters
Middle East News
00:10
Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters
4
Lebanon News
04:12
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:12
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
6
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices update: Latest list published
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices update: Latest list published
7
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: The resistance exhibits rationality and wisdom in its approach to dealing with Israel
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: The resistance exhibits rationality and wisdom in its approach to dealing with Israel
8
Lebanon News
09:11
Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found
Lebanon News
09:11
Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More