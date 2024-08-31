News
Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action
2024-08-31
Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action
A report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Sudan…Once again, these floods that hit more than one country a few days ago confirm that climate change is no longer a joke. These natural disasters will keep happening unless a fundamental solution is found to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere, which are leading to global warming—the main cause of climate extremities.
About three days ago, a powerful storm hit areas in western Yemen and southwestern Saudi Arabia, specifically the historic city of Medina, located east of the Red Sea. This storm caused major floods in Medina, sweeping away several cars and causing extensive property damage.
In Yemen, the floods led to large-scale collapses in the tourist area of Al-Mahwit Governorate's Al-Milh district.
This mountainous area, with its bridges and roads collapsing, has turned into a disaster zone, with more than 60 homes destroyed, over 30 people dead, and hundreds missing. Authorities are working to open roads to reach the stranded villages and the thousands of trapped residents.
Sudan faced a similar tragic situation. A storm hit the eastern part of the country from the western side of the Red Sea, causing the collapse of the Arbat Dam in the Red Sea State. The floods damaged 70 villages, 12,000 homes, and resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people, with dozens missing in this country, which is already suffering from civil war and severe food shortages.
Weather depressions are not uncommon in these countries, which usually experience storms once or twice during a specific time of year. However, the repeated occurrence of these storms multiple times a year with such intensity is unprecedented. This is a reality that the whole world is now facing, as efforts are made to tackle it first by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and second by finding ways to adapt to this reality—especially for countries that produce far fewer emissions than others, such as Lebanon.
This is where the role of wealthy countries becomes crucial in helping poorer nations, through climate conferences, to reduce their emissions, even if they are already minimal.
