Syrian-Lebanese trade: Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Since 2015, Syria has imposed steep transit fees on Lebanese trucks crossing its territory, a move aimed at generating foreign currency for its economy. This policy has significantly impacted Lebanese farmers, traders, and truck owners, leading to financial losses.



The fee is calculated based on the truck's weight and the distance it travels within Syria.



For example, the distance between Masnaa and the Al-Bukamal crossing on the Iraqi border is approximately 800 kilometers, with fees reaching up to $5,000 per truck, depending on the cargo load. An additional $1,000 is charged by Iraqi authorities.



As a result, many Lebanese traders opted to transport goods by sea from the port of Tripoli to the Turkish port of Mersin, where the trucks continue by land to Iraq, significantly reducing the costs.



On Monday, the Syrian Transport Ministry announced a 50% reduction in transit fees for Lebanese trucks carrying various goods to and from Iraq. The decision followed extensive negotiations between the Lebanese and Syrian Transport Ministries.



In addition to lowering fees for Lebanese trucks, the Syrian government also introduced a reduced cost for Syrian trucks crossing into Iraq after previously exempting them entirely.



The Syrian Transport Ministry will review the economic impact of this decision after three months of implementation, with the possibility of maintaining, further reducing, or increasing the fees based on the results.



This decision is expected to benefit multiple sectors in Lebanon and bolster Syria's treasury, with the actual impact to be evaluated after the trial period.