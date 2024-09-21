News
Lebanon's health sector strained: Thousands injured in unprecedented attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-21 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's health sector strained: Thousands injured in unprecedented attacks
Report by Yara Dergham, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
For the first time in its history, Lebanon has seen nearly 3,000 wounded individuals over the course of three days. The injuries, concentrated in specific areas of the body, required specialized medical treatment, with nearly half affecting the eyes.
Of Lebanon’s 150 hospitals, 80 were treating these patients and performing surgeries. Between 350 and 400 eye surgeries were completed, with some patients sent abroad for further treatment, primarily to Iran and secondarily to Syria.
The situation posed significant challenges for the injured, hospitals, and doctors. General surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, vascular surgeons, reconstructive surgeons, and ophthalmologists worked simultaneously, often in the same operating room, to address multiple injuries on single patients.
This situation also led to delays for other patients, with some unable to receive timely care.
Given the extensive follow-up required for these emergency situations, questions arise about whether Lebanon’s healthcare sector is prepared for a larger-scale conflict.
Hospitals, though staffed with skilled personnel, face the critical issue of not being able to save everyone simultaneously, which poses a significant risk.
