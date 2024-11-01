No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-01 | 13:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In the context of efforts to achieve a ceasefire, diplomatic anticipation prevails following U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Tel Aviv, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hochstein left Israel without returning to Beirut, while Israeli media reported, citing American sources, that the atmosphere during the meetings of envoys Brett McGurk and Hochstein in Israel was positive and that gaps had narrowed.

However, the discussions have not reached any officials in Beirut, and sources following the developments confirmed to LBCI that there had been no contact between the U.S. envoy and any Lebanese party since the meeting between Netanyahu and Hochstein.

While there has been no official movement toward Lebanon, Reuters reported, citing a senior Lebanese political source and a senior diplomat, that the United States requested Lebanon this week to declare a unilateral ceasefire with Israel to revive stalled talks aimed at ending hostilities without specifying whether this request was made before or after the American delegation's talks in Israel on Thursday.

Another diplomatic source stated, according to Reuters, that Hochstein had made a similar proposal to the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati months ago. However, the Prime Minister's office later denied this claim.

Thus, according to Lebanese reports, Lebanon has never been asked at any time for a unilateral ceasefire. 

Therefore, sources consider these leaks as part of the psychological warfare practiced by Israel against Lebanon, aimed at holding Hezbollah responsible for the continued aggression on Lebanon due to its refusal to cease fire.

In any case, Speaker Nabih Berri, who Hezbollah authorizes to negotiate, reaffirmed to the commander of the UNIFIL forces Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701 as the only option for achieving security and stability in the region.

Later, Reuters reported that a U.S. official denied that Washington had made any proposal to Lebanon. The official confirmed that the U.S. is working with both Lebanon and Israel to achieve a lasting ceasefire.

The official added that they are working to "persuade Beirut to take back some initiative in the talks, particularly given the perception that Israel will likely continue military operations."

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein also confirmed on X that the Reuters report about Washington proposing a unilateral ceasefire to Lebanon is false.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Ceasefire

Israel

Amos Hochstein

Tel Aviv

Benjamin Netanyahu

Brett McGurk

Nabih Berri

Najib Mikati

United States

LBCI Next
Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken
Israel targets Iran's air defense systems: Aiming to weaken Iran's regional influence and capabilities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

US asked Lebanon to declare unilateral ceasefire with Israel, sources tell Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Georgia's role in shaping the next US presidency: Will Arab and Lebanese voters tip the scale for Trump or Harris?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-31

Israel targets Iran's air defense systems: Aiming to weaken Iran's regional influence and capabilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-31

Hochstein's ceasefire mission: Lebanon awaits answers as ceasefire proposal moves through diplomatic channels

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:03

Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Motorcycle targeted in Bint Jbeil as Israeli army drops flares over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

UN faces severe funding shortfall for Lebanon aid, with only 17% of appeal met

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-31

Hochstein's ceasefire mission: Lebanon awaits answers as ceasefire proposal moves through diplomatic channels

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:59

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:19

Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:42

Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:46

Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:38

Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:08

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, causing extensive damage: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

NNA reports casualties in Ain el-Remmaneh, Aley apartment attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More