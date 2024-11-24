Ground invasion expands: Israeli forces rig homes in Khiam, Lebanese Army post targeted

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli forces continued their push to seize the town of Khiam in South Lebanon, advancing from multiple directions. The invasion proceeded from the eastern side of Khiam, with forces attacking from the north, center, and south, while additional troops moved in from the southern outskirts of the town.



On Saturday, a video emerged showing Israeli forces rigging several homes with explosives in Khiam, specifically in the northern area near the municipality and the town's stadium. Loud explosions and plumes of smoke visible across Khiam and nearby villages followed the detonations. Clashes remain intense in the town center, while the western side of Khiam has not yet seen Israeli advances.



The violence also claimed another life in the nearby town of Ebel El Saqi, where an Israeli shell struck a home, killing a resident. This marks the second fatal attack on the city in recent days.



In the eastern sector, Israeli forces maintained their positions at the Deir Mimas-Qlayaa-Borj El Mlouk axis, where approximately 20 residents remain in their homes despite the hostilities.



Meanwhile, in the western sector, Israeli forces made further advances on Saturday, penetrating parts of Biyyadah after weeks of attempts from the east and south.



The clashes in Biyyadah, located at the far western edge of the Dhayra-Chamaa line, highlight Israel's aim to secure control over the surrounding valleys north and south of the line, which separates Naqoura from Tyre.



In a separate development, the Israeli army targeted a Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) post in Al-Amariyeh, Tyre District, with direct artillery fire. The attack killed one Lebanese soldier and wounded 18 others.



Images from the scene showed a destroyed military post engulfed in flames alongside a burning vehicle. The Al-Amariyeh post is one of several small outposts where Lebanese troops had been repositioned after withdrawing from forward lines due to Israel's ground invasion.