News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ground invasion expands: Israeli forces rig homes in Khiam, Lebanese Army post targeted
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24 | 13:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ground invasion expands: Israeli forces rig homes in Khiam, Lebanese Army post targeted
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli forces continued their push to seize the town of Khiam in South Lebanon, advancing from multiple directions. The invasion proceeded from the eastern side of Khiam, with forces attacking from the north, center, and south, while additional troops moved in from the southern outskirts of the town.
On Saturday, a video emerged showing Israeli forces rigging several homes with explosives in Khiam, specifically in the northern area near the municipality and the town's stadium. Loud explosions and plumes of smoke visible across Khiam and nearby villages followed the detonations. Clashes remain intense in the town center, while the western side of Khiam has not yet seen Israeli advances.
The violence also claimed another life in the nearby town of Ebel El Saqi, where an Israeli shell struck a home, killing a resident. This marks the second fatal attack on the city in recent days.
In the eastern sector, Israeli forces maintained their positions at the Deir Mimas-Qlayaa-Borj El Mlouk axis, where approximately 20 residents remain in their homes despite the hostilities.
Meanwhile, in the western sector, Israeli forces made further advances on Saturday, penetrating parts of Biyyadah after weeks of attempts from the east and south.
The clashes in Biyyadah, located at the far western edge of the Dhayra-Chamaa line, highlight Israel's aim to secure control over the surrounding valleys north and south of the line, which separates Naqoura from Tyre.
In a separate development, the Israeli army targeted a Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) post in Al-Amariyeh, Tyre District, with direct artillery fire. The attack killed one Lebanese soldier and wounded 18 others.
Images from the scene showed a destroyed military post engulfed in flames alongside a burning vehicle. The Al-Amariyeh post is one of several small outposts where Lebanese troops had been repositioned after withdrawing from forward lines due to Israel's ground invasion.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Ground
Invasion
Expansion
Israeli
Forces
Rig
Homes
Khiam
Lebanese
Army
Post
Target
Next
Lebanon negotiations stall: Israel accuses Iran of orchestrating Rabbi's murder
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Lebanese soldiers injured in latest Israeli attack on military forces: Lebanon's army confirms
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Lebanese soldiers injured in latest Israeli attack on military forces: Lebanon's army confirms
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Hezbollah targets Israeli military forces in Khiam, South Lebanon, with four rocket salvos
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Hezbollah targets Israeli military forces in Khiam, South Lebanon, with four rocket salvos
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Avichay Adraee says Israeli artillery supports ground forces to cross into Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Avichay Adraee says Israeli artillery supports ground forces to cross into Lebanese territory
0
Middle East News
2024-11-05
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
Middle East News
2024-11-05
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Mystery surrounds death of Israeli Rabbi in UAE: Who is Rabbi Zvi Kogan?
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Mystery surrounds death of Israeli Rabbi in UAE: Who is Rabbi Zvi Kogan?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Lebanon negotiations stall: Israel accuses Iran of orchestrating Rabbi's murder
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Lebanon negotiations stall: Israel accuses Iran of orchestrating Rabbi's murder
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23
Israel presses on with Lebanon operation, targeting Hezbollah leadership amid failed assassination attempt
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23
Israel presses on with Lebanon operation, targeting Hezbollah leadership amid failed assassination attempt
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:52
Netanyahu to hold security consultations on reaching an agreement with Lebanon, Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reports
Middle East News
07:52
Netanyahu to hold security consultations on reaching an agreement with Lebanon, Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Hezbollah's chief Naim Qassem set to deliver speech Tuesday
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Hezbollah's chief Naim Qassem set to deliver speech Tuesday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
0
Middle East News
15:46
Iranian embassy in UAE rejects 'allegations of Iran's involvement' in Rabbi's murder
Middle East News
15:46
Iranian embassy in UAE rejects 'allegations of Iran's involvement' in Rabbi's murder
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
2
Lebanon News
14:43
Amos Hochstein tells LBCI that reports claiming Israel gave him the green light to proceed with the agreement are not accurate
Lebanon News
14:43
Amos Hochstein tells LBCI that reports claiming Israel gave him the green light to proceed with the agreement are not accurate
3
Lebanon News
13:09
Urgent evacuation warning: Israel warns Ghobeiry, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj el Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
13:09
Urgent evacuation warning: Israel warns Ghobeiry, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj el Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
4
Lebanon News
13:29
Israel issues another evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
13:29
Israel issues another evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
5
Lebanon News
13:47
Israel pounds Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 12 buildings
Lebanon News
13:47
Israel pounds Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 12 buildings
6
Lebanon News
08:10
Evacuation warning: Israel urges Hadath, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
08:10
Evacuation warning: Israel urges Hadath, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
7
Lebanon News
14:53
Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday
Lebanon News
14:53
Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday
8
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More