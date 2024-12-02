Recorded ceasefire violations: Monitoring committee to mobilize as Lebanese Army strengthens southern front

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine JaroudiLife has begun to return to normal across much of the Tyre district in South Lebanon, though scars of the recent war remain visible. The city is slowly recovering from the destruction, with residents preparing to lay the martyrs of the war to rest in their final resting places.In the village of Qlaileh, residents survey the ruins of their town, where most buildings have been reduced to rubble. Heading toward Naqoura, travelers encounter the Aamriyeh checkpoint, where an Israeli Merkava tank had previously stationed itself.The checkpoint faces the northern outskirts of Chamaa, a town briefly entered by Israeli forces before their withdrawal, and Biyyadah, where fierce clashes with resistance fighters forced Israeli troops to retreat after a 24-hour invasion.Currently, the Aamriyeh checkpoint allows passage only for residents of nearby villages such as Majdal Zoun, Mansouri, and Byout El Saiyad.Beyond this point lies the so-called "red zone," where movement is restricted to military vehicles. Access past the Hamra checkpoint toward Naqoura is limited exclusively to UNIFIL personnel.In Biyyadah, the Lebanese Army is making logistical preparations to reestablish its presence at the Fifth Brigade command center. A new company from the Army's Commando Regiment has been deployed in the western sector, while another has taken up positions in the eastern sector.Reinforcements from the Second Intervention Regiment, previously stationed in Zahrani, have also been sent to the south.However, the army's plan to increase troop numbers to 10,000 requires the recruitment of 6,000 new soldiers in phases, as additional forces cannot be pulled from other regions.The army's full reoccupation of its border posts depends on the formation of the ceasefire monitoring committee. The committee, chaired by U.S. General Jasper Jeffers, is expected to commence operations soon, following the anticipated arrival of the French representative within two days.The committee's base of operations and the timeline for its work have yet to be determined.Meanwhile, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement continue, with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reporting over 54 breaches to date.