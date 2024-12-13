Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Following the announcement of destroying 85% of the Syrian Air Force, Israel redirected its attention to a primary concern since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Iran and its nuclear ambitions.



In a strategic assessment meeting with security leaders and ministers, Israeli officials discussed leveraging perceived military advantages in Syria and Lebanon to address threats on the Iranian front.



On the Syrian battlefield, despite international objections to its expanded control in the Golan Heights and warnings against advancing toward Damascus, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reaffirmed Israel's plans to maintain control over Mount Hermon for several months.



Additionally, Israeli forces have continued operations in Syrian towns to establish a defensive buffer zone, citing national security imperatives.



Israeli troops have strengthened their presence in Syrian towns, while public opinion in Israel remains divided on the implications of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fall.



Polls show that 42% view his ousting as beneficial for Israel, 50% are undecided, and only 8% believe it to be detrimental.



Israel now faces four active fronts—Syria, Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon. It maintains close coordination with the United States on all these fronts.



Israeli officials recently informed U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan of their commitment to sustaining the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon while reserving the right to launch strong retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah or other militant groups if they attempt to rebuild their capabilities.



In Syria, Israel has assured Washington that its extended presence beyond the buffer zone is temporary. Regarding Gaza, Israel is advancing negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal.



On the Iranian front, Israel remains steadfast in its resolve to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, confident in the support of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for its position.