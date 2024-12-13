Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13 | 13:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Following the announcement of destroying 85% of the Syrian Air Force, Israel redirected its attention to a primary concern since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Iran and its nuclear ambitions.  

In a strategic assessment meeting with security leaders and ministers, Israeli officials discussed leveraging perceived military advantages in Syria and Lebanon to address threats on the Iranian front.  

On the Syrian battlefield, despite international objections to its expanded control in the Golan Heights and warnings against advancing toward Damascus, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reaffirmed Israel's plans to maintain control over Mount Hermon for several months. 

Additionally, Israeli forces have continued operations in Syrian towns to establish a defensive buffer zone, citing national security imperatives.  

Israeli troops have strengthened their presence in Syrian towns, while public opinion in Israel remains divided on the implications of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fall. 

Polls show that 42% view his ousting as beneficial for Israel, 50% are undecided, and only 8% believe it to be detrimental.  

Israel now faces four active fronts—Syria, Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon. It maintains close coordination with the United States on all these fronts. 

Israeli officials recently informed U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan of their commitment to sustaining the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon while reserving the right to launch strong retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah or other militant groups if they attempt to rebuild their capabilities.  

In Syria, Israel has assured Washington that its extended presence beyond the buffer zone is temporary. Regarding Gaza, Israel is advancing negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal.  

On the Iranian front, Israel remains steadfast in its resolve to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, confident in the support of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for its position.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Active

Fronts

Instability

Syria

Ceasefire

Lebanon

Prisoner

Deal

Gaza

Nuclear

Threat

Iran

LBCI Next
Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?
Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04

Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03

Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts

LBCI
World News
2024-11-26

Israel-Lebanon deal should 'open path' to Gaza ceasefire: Macron

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12

Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12

Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Iraq closes airspace for 'safety' reasons: state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Hezbollah says destroyed three Merkava tanks advancing on Lebanon village

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli military warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Israeli army claims Brigade 769 continues operations in South Lebanon, discovers and destroys weapons cache

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Israeli airstrike targets Naqoura in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

MP Neemat Frem discusses Lebanon's reconstruction and presidential responsibilities with LF's Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

Defense Minister discusses security situation and army deployment in South Lebanon with Army Commander and Chief of Staff

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More