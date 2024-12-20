Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-20 | 13:15
High views
Qatar&#39;s diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?
2min
Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

With Donald Trump set to assume the White House on January 20, diplomatic efforts in Qatar are intensifying to overcome obstacles preventing a prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas. 

While the Israeli delegation involved in negotiations has left Doha, a senior Mossad official remains in the Qatari capital, seeking a breakthrough in the talks.  

All parties appear publicly committed to an agreement, though the timeline remains uncertain. 

Some believe the deal could be finalized by the end of the month, while others predict it may take two to three weeks.  

The latest sticking point involves live Israeli hostages slated for release in the first phase of the deal. Israel is demanding the return of at least 34 live hostages, including civilian women, female soldiers, those with medical conditions, and men over the age of 50. 
 
However, Hamas denies holding 34 live hostages and proposed substituting the shortfall with the remains of deceased individuals in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian security detainees, including those serving life sentences—a proposal Israel has rejected.  

Another major challenge centers on the Philadelphi Corridor, a key border area between Gaza and Egypt. Israeli officials have emphasized that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no intention of entirely withdrawing from the corridor, a stance aligned with his coalition partners.  

Netanyahu's position contrasts with growing domestic pressure; a recent poll shows that 74% of Israelis support an immediate cessation of hostilities and the return of hostages through a single comprehensive deal.

