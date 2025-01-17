Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



After months of obstacles, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has brought the long-awaited prisoner exchange deal to the brink of execution, set to begin on Sunday.



Netanyahu secured approval for the deal from both the Israeli cabinet and his government, managing to preserve his coalition despite the resignation of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.



Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who had threatened to step down unless the deal included a guarantee to resume military operations in Gaza, decided to stay in the government.



Reports suggest Netanyahu offered Smotrich assurances, including plans to expand settlement activity in the West Bank and Jerusalem and to escalate military campaigns against Palestinian groups in the West Bank.



Faced with public frustration over delays in finalizing the deal, Netanyahu highlighted Israel's insistence on vetoing the inclusion of specific Palestinian prisoners considered highly dangerous or serving life sentences.



To finalize preparations, a Shin Bet delegation traveled to Cairo to coordinate the logistics of the exchange. The Israeli hostages are set to be transferred from Gaza to Egypt before being handed over to the Red Cross for their return to Israel.



Under the terms of the deal, which will unfold over 42 days, 33 Israeli hostages will be released in exchange for 1,977 Palestinian security detainees. Sunday's initial exchange marks the beginning of what many hope will be a resolution to the war that erupted during the Al-Aqsa Flood War.