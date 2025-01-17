Inside Israel's government: Sunday marks start of prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinians

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-17 | 13:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Inside Israel&#39;s government: Sunday marks start of prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Inside Israel's government: Sunday marks start of prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinians

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

After months of obstacles, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has brought the long-awaited prisoner exchange deal to the brink of execution, set to begin on Sunday.  

Netanyahu secured approval for the deal from both the Israeli cabinet and his government, managing to preserve his coalition despite the resignation of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. 

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who had threatened to step down unless the deal included a guarantee to resume military operations in Gaza, decided to stay in the government. 

Reports suggest Netanyahu offered Smotrich assurances, including plans to expand settlement activity in the West Bank and Jerusalem and to escalate military campaigns against Palestinian groups in the West Bank.  

Faced with public frustration over delays in finalizing the deal, Netanyahu highlighted Israel's insistence on vetoing the inclusion of specific Palestinian prisoners considered highly dangerous or serving life sentences.  

To finalize preparations, a Shin Bet delegation traveled to Cairo to coordinate the logistics of the exchange. The Israeli hostages are set to be transferred from Gaza to Egypt before being handed over to the Red Cross for their return to Israel.  

Under the terms of the deal, which will unfold over 42 days, 33 Israeli hostages will be released in exchange for 1,977 Palestinian security detainees. Sunday's initial exchange marks the beginning of what many hope will be a resolution to the war that erupted during the Al-Aqsa Flood War.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Government

Prisoner

Exchange

Palestinians

Deal

Gaza

LBCI Next
Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn
Prisoner exchange deal set to begin Sunday: A breakdown of the phases
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20

Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04

Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15

Israel says 737 prisoners to be freed in first phase of Gaza truce deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16

Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Years of delay: Investigations into Beirut Port explosions resume

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

UN chief Guterres tours South Lebanon: Calling for Israeli withdrawal by deadline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-16

Prisoner exchange deal set to begin Sunday: A breakdown of the phases

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Sources to LBCI: Berri requests Shiite candidate names from PM-designate as efforts continue to finalize Lebanon's new government before January 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

PM-designate Nawaf Salam to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Lebanese Economy Minister discusses US-Lebanon cooperation with Trump advisor Massad Boulos

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Macron from Pine Palace: Israel must withdraw from South Lebanon, expresses confidence in new phase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Years of delay: Investigations into Beirut Port explosions resume

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

PM-designate Nawaf Salam outlines goals following meeting with President Aoun at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More