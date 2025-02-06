Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



A high-ranking U.S. delegation is set to arrive in Beirut on Thursday for meetings with Lebanese officials scheduled for Friday and Saturday.



The delegation includes Morgan Ortagus, who replaced Amos Hochstein as U.S. envoy, Natasha Franceschi, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Syria and the Levant, and other members.



According to LBCI sources, this visit is primarily introductory, as it marks Ortagus' first trip to Lebanon following the change in the U.S. administration.



Moreover, the delegation is expected to lead discussions within the committee monitoring the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.



Several key issues will be on the agenda, starting with the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and ensuring the stability of the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.



The Lebanese delegation is expected to confirm its commitment to maintaining the February 18 deadline for Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon. The U.S. side appears determined to see Israeli forces leave by that date.



Another major topic will be the release of seven Lebanese prisoners held in Israel.



However, what does Israel seek in return?



Speculation suggests a potential link to the case of Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was abducted in Iraq in 2023.



The third issue is the demarcation of the land border between Lebanon and Israel. While preliminary agreements have been reached on seven of the 13 disputed points, six remain unresolved. These include:



- Aalma El-Shaab (B10)



- Aalma El-Shaab (BP6-BP7)



- Rmeish (BP15-B41)



- Blida (BP29)



- Odaisseh (BP37-BP35)



- Metulla-Wazzani



Notably, the issue of the Shebaa Farms remains off the discussion table for now.