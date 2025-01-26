Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return

26-01-2025 | 13:00
Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return
2min
Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Israeli army claimed that its forces opened fire on Lebanese civilians because they posed a threat to its soldiers, who were preventing residents from returning to their towns. 

The army accused Hezbollah of preparing for what it described as a "mass return attempt," asserting that Israeli forces would remain in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army redeployed in several towns to ensure security along the Israeli border and northern settlements.  

Amid developments inside Lebanon, northern Israel witnessed increased aerial activity, with military units deployed along the northern border and around border towns in anticipation of potential escalation.  

During a security assessment meeting, Israeli officials concluded that the situation in Lebanese towns under Israeli presence would require several weeks—possibly extending beyond a month—to bring under complete control.  

The Israeli army argued that what it called "defiance marches" by Lebanese civilians underscored the need for its continued presence in Lebanon. 

Meanwhile, the Frontline Forum, a pro-military organization, announced its support for the Israeli army's actions.  

Israel insists that its withdrawal from Lebanon is contingent on the Lebanese Army's deployment, allowing displaced residents to return to their homes. The Israeli government maintains that its ongoing presence aligns with the ceasefire agreement terms.

