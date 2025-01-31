News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny
News Bulletin Reports
31-01-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
After 17 days since Nawaf Salam's designation as Prime Minister, the delay in forming a new government has become more apparent. The Prime Minister-designate remains committed to his key condition: excluding political parties from ministerial positions.
While open to consulting political forces, he insists on retaining final decision-making authority. The main internal issue remains the Finance Ministry and other portfolios linked to the Amal-Hezbollah duo.
However, these domestic challenges appear minor compared to external pressures.
According to Reuters, five sources confirmed that Washington is pushing senior Lebanese officials to prevent Hezbollah or its allies from nominating the next finance minister, aiming to curb the influence of the Iran-backed group.
The report stated that U.S. officials conveyed this message to President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Salam, emphasizing that Hezbollah should have no role in the next government.
According to Reuters, three sources affirmed that Massad Boulos, an adviser on Middle Eastern affairs appointed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, reportedly delivered this message to Lebanon.
Yet, this American demand to sideline Hezbollah and its allies entirely does not seem to align with comments made by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty following his discussions with President Aoun.
In both Baabda and Kraytem, there is a growing realization that the momentum surrounding the new presidency may wane if the international community perceives no meaningful political or reformist shift in Lebanon. This is particularly critical as one of the government's core mandates is to implement U.N. Resolution 1701 fully.
Therefore, the government formation is beyond the usual Lebanese quotas— it is closer to a fateful project.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Political
Hezbollah
Role
US
Scrutiny
Next
Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions
Behind closed doors: Israel expands military presence in Syria, establishes new buffer zone
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:53
Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister
World News
06:53
Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
US Congress members send letter urging Lebanon's leaders to enact reforms and counter Hezbollah’s influence
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
US Congress members send letter urging Lebanon's leaders to enact reforms and counter Hezbollah’s influence
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
PM-designate contacts President Aoun: Expresses trust in Lebanese Army role in protecting Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
PM-designate contacts President Aoun: Expresses trust in Lebanese Army role in protecting Lebanon's sovereignty
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
Behind closed doors: Israel expands military presence in Syria, establishes new buffer zone
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
Behind closed doors: Israel expands military presence in Syria, establishes new buffer zone
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-23
Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness
Lebanon News
2024-12-23
Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness
0
World News
06:38
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore Indonesia's Aceh
World News
06:38
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore Indonesia's Aceh
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:03
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
06:03
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:30
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ
Lebanon News
04:30
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ
2
Lebanon News
00:59
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
00:59
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley
3
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
4
Lebanon News
08:13
Sources to LBCI: Syrian authorities notify Lebanon of daily border closure at Masnaa from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Lebanon News
08:13
Sources to LBCI: Syrian authorities notify Lebanon of daily border closure at Masnaa from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
5
World News
06:53
Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister
World News
06:53
Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister
6
Lebanon News
02:56
President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions
Lebanon News
02:56
President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More