Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions

News Bulletin Reports
31-01-2025 | 12:50
High views
LBCI
Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions
2min
Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Was Israel's strike on Lebanon's Bekaa region at dawn a response to a drone launched from Lebanon or a targeted attack on Hezbollah's alleged weapons infrastructure? 

Israeli military and security sources remain divided on the motive behind the strike.  

Amid ongoing discussions, Israeli security officials have called for a revised ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. 

Meanwhile, Israel has warned of a harsher response should similar drone launches occur or if any breaches of the agreement are recorded. Lebanon remains a priority on Israel's agenda, with a security report alleging that Hezbollah has intensified efforts to transport weapons from the Syrian border into Lebanon.  

While Israel accuses Hezbollah of continued ceasefire violations, a senior security official confirmed reports that Tel Aviv has filed a complaint with the ceasefire monitoring committee, claiming that the group is still receiving Iranian funds to strengthen its capabilities.  

Against this backdrop, Israeli residents in the north have expressed reluctance to return to their homes, citing persistent security concerns along the border with Lebanon.

