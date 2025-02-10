Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Until next Tuesday, the Israeli military, in cooperation with military and security agencies, is intensifying its activities along the northern border in preparation for its withdrawal from Lebanon.



According to reports from Israel, reinforced forces will be deployed along the Blue Line, while the Ministry of Defense is working to accelerate the construction of new military sites between the Blue Line and each Israeli town bordering the line.



Each site will be surrounded by a large military division, equipped with combat tools, including armored vehicles, artillery, heavy machine guns, and drones. In contrast, two military units will remain in the border area.



In addition, new instructions have been issued for opening fire at anyone approaching the areas near the border without military clearance.



The directive states that any attempt by Hezbollah or Lebanese civilians to approach the border fence for activities such as carrying out operations, monitoring, gathering intelligence, or any other activity will result in Israeli military action.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified these instructions during a government session, which will be applied to Lebanon and Gaza.



Meanwhile, Israel is intensifying talks with the United States to form agreements that ensure a full withdrawal from Lebanon does not take place before establishing a defensive mechanism to protect its borders and citizens.



This includes potentially extending the withdrawal deadline to complete the army's operations, particularly in areas where, according to Israeli claims, the Lebanese army may not deploy.



The Israeli military also prepared a report for political leaders regarding the situation in the north, confirming that the return of residents is expected in early next month and that the measures being implemented ensure their security.



However, the measures have sparked widespread anger among the heads of municipalities, who believe the army and government are prioritizing a victorious image over the security of the residents.



They criticized the withdrawal from southern Lebanon without establishing a buffer zone as a serious neglect of security.



As the withdrawal deadline of February 18 approaches, Israel continues its policy of escalating tensions on the ground in Lebanon and along the Syrian border, citing efforts to counter Hezbollah's attempts to enhance its military capabilities.