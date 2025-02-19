Israel’s military strategy: Maintaining oversight in Lebanon despite troop movements

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



"Lebanon, be cautious. While our army has withdrawn from your towns, we continue to maintain a presence in five positions. This does not mean our oversight of the situation in your area has ceased. Alongside our ground capabilities and rapid mobility, we have completed our preparations to monitor your sea and air."



This is the message the army sent to Lebanon from the depths of the waters at Ras al-Naqoura, just 24 hours after its withdrawal from southern towns, announcing the deployment of the "Reshef" warship to monitor Lebanese waters fully.



"Reshef" is the newest and most advanced vessel in the naval fleet, carrying 80 officers and soldiers along with dozens of missiles capable of hitting targets at sea and on land.



What Tel Aviv wanted to convey through "Reshef" is a renewal of its naval military capabilities, which have played a pivotal role in "eliminating" Hezbollah's capabilities, just as its air force has.



The Israeli military has also introduced the "MK II" system for its covert drones.



What is this drone, and how does it differ from those used during the war against Hezbollah?



The "MK II," like other drones, is capable of carrying out bombings and assassinations, but its most significant feature is its advanced technology, which will allow the ground forces stationed in the five occupied sites in Lebanon to track information and movements related to attempts to bolster Hezbollah's capabilities.



Despite what has been said about American and French pressures and Lebanese attempts to end its complete occupation of southern Lebanon, Israel will only do what suits its security.



This was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the first days of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" war when he stated that Israel would maintain its command "on all fronts."