World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

News Bulletin Reports
28-02-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World Bank&#39;s role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi   

Lebanon is facing the challenge of rebuilding what was destroyed during the Israeli war, but with a bankrupt state, reconstruction remains uncertain. The focus now is on how, when, and through whom the necessary loans for the process will be secured.  

The World Bank has emerged as a potential financer for the reconstruction. 

Yet, both the bank and the Lebanese state acknowledge that no funds will be available without significant political and economic reforms, primarily set by the United States, which shares a unified stance with the Quintet Committee, led by Saudi Arabia.  

The World Bank has estimated the cost of reconstruction at $12 billion and has initiated an emergency program worth $1 billion for debris removal. So far, only $250 million of that amount has been secured. This funding would not have been possible without the approval of the World Bank's board, where the U.S. plays a decisive role.  

Discussions on how to proceed with the remaining funds were held between a World Bank delegation led by Vice President Ousmane Dione and Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber. While the World Bank insists on the necessity of reforms, it does not explicitly condition the project's launch on their implementation.  

Only $250 million has been allocated for debris removal, with ongoing talks between the finance minister, the government, and the World Bank regarding the implementation mechanism. 

However, sources familiar with the matter told LBCI that no real progress can be made without establishing a fund to manage the finances. 

Moreover, no funds will be disbursed without reforms. 

On the political front, sources indicate that decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis, while the government is well aware of the necessary steps it must take.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

World Bank

Role

Reconstruction

Lebanon

Economic

Political

Reforms

LBCI Next
Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7
Israeli PM Netanyahu tightens grip on power as hostage deal and military strategy unfold
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20

World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
World News
2025-02-25

Ukraine needs $524 billion to recover, rebuild after three years of war, World Bank says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25

Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-31

Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-27

Israeli PM Netanyahu tightens grip on power as hostage deal and military strategy unfold

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-27

Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-27

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-19

Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

LBCI sources: Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia on March 3

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30

History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

PM Nawaf Salam visits south Lebanon, pledges to bolster Lebanese army and condemns UNIFIL attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

US congratulates Lebanon on confidence vote, pledges support for new government

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:02

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam heads south for visit to army barracks and military sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Procession of over 100 martyrs departs from Aitaroun, heads toward burial site

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

PM Salam affirms no lasting stability without full Israeli withdrawal, government committed to reconstruction

LBCI
World News
10:16

Saudi Arabia announces start of Ramadan 2025 on Saturday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More