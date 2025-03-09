Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control

09-03-2025 | 13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi       

Israel's expansionist ambitions have reached new heights, particularly in Syria, where it continues to assert its control over vast areas. 

Following its significant territorial gains, Israel now appears to be aiming to push Turkey away from Syria, using recent developments in the coastal region, including the massacres carried out there, as an opportunity to send a strong message. 

The message is clear: consolidating Israel and Russia's presence on the Syrian coast.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has gone beyond just securing its presence and has outlined a strategy to expand its sphere of influence in the region. 

Meanwhile, Israel is constructing an advanced barrier along its border with Syrian territory, marking new borders under the guise of securing its safety. This plan is likely to intensify security tensions in the area.

In parallel, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir faces growing challenges. He recently visited Syrian territory, inspecting military activities and the demilitarized zone. He emphasized the importance of these buffer zones in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza for ensuring Israel's security. 

This was followed by a surprise military exercise simulating infiltration scenarios targeting military bases and buffer zones, testing the readiness of the Northern Command amid escalating tensions in the region.

