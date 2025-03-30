Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



After the Lebanese-French talks in Paris, two key U.S. positions emerged. The first position came from Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, who said Lebanon violated the ceasefire agreement.



She called on the Lebanese government to rein in the "terrorist groups" launching rockets, adding that the Lebanese army, which receives U.S. support, is not doing enough to confront them.



The second position came from Republican Party member Tom Harb in an interview.



Are these U.S. remarks aimed solely at the Lebanese government, or are they directed at France as well?



These positions coincided with a security incident in southern Lebanon when Israeli military personnel fired near a French UNIFIL patrol close to the village of Rmeish.



Diplomatic sources confirmed to LBCI that President Joseph Aoun has not changed his stance, which he has maintained throughout his tenure as head of the army: avoiding a confrontation with Hezbollah.



This is reflected in the absence of footage showing the army destroying Hezbollah's military installations in the south.



Meanwhile, Ortagus is expected to arrive in Beirut with a clear message, which includes the implementation of Resolution 1701, enforcement of the ceasefire agreement, and the establishment of diplomatic committees for negotiations.



At the same time, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem escalated tensions with Israel, threatening retaliation.



He also warned the Lebanese government, stating that its "failure to fulfill its duties" could push the group to consider "other options."



The U.S.-French "clash" is apparent in these developments, even if not openly stated. While the U.S. pressures Lebanon to fully implement Resolution 1701, claiming that Israel is acting within the agreement's framework, the French position contrasts, accusing Israel of attacking Lebanon and demanding an end to its aggressions.



French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated this position during his meeting with the Lebanese President Aoun.