News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
News Bulletin Reports
30-03-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
After the Lebanese-French talks in Paris, two key U.S. positions emerged. The first position came from Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, who said Lebanon violated the ceasefire agreement.
She called on the Lebanese government to rein in the "terrorist groups" launching rockets, adding that the Lebanese army, which receives U.S. support, is not doing enough to confront them.
The second position came from Republican Party member Tom Harb in an interview.
Are these U.S. remarks aimed solely at the Lebanese government, or are they directed at France as well?
These positions coincided with a security incident in southern Lebanon when Israeli military personnel fired near a French UNIFIL patrol close to the village of Rmeish.
Diplomatic sources confirmed to LBCI that President Joseph Aoun has not changed his stance, which he has maintained throughout his tenure as head of the army: avoiding a confrontation with Hezbollah.
This is reflected in the absence of footage showing the army destroying Hezbollah's military installations in the south.
Meanwhile, Ortagus is expected to arrive in Beirut with a clear message, which includes the implementation of Resolution 1701, enforcement of the ceasefire agreement, and the establishment of diplomatic committees for negotiations.
At the same time, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem escalated tensions with Israel, threatening retaliation.
He also warned the Lebanese government, stating that its "failure to fulfill its duties" could push the group to consider "other options."
The U.S.-French "clash" is apparent in these developments, even if not openly stated. While the U.S. pressures Lebanon to fully implement Resolution 1701, claiming that Israel is acting within the agreement's framework, the French position contrasts, accusing Israel of attacking Lebanon and demanding an end to its aggressions.
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated this position during his meeting with the Lebanese President Aoun.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Lebanon
France
United States
Hezbollah
Israel
Morgan Ortagus
Naim Qassem
Tom Harb
Joseph Aoun
Emmanuel Macron
Next
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties
Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06
Russia says Trump's 'shocking' remarks on Gaza fuel Middle East tensions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06
Russia says Trump's 'shocking' remarks on Gaza fuel Middle East tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-31
Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-31
Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanon's President says speaking to US, France to press for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanon's President says speaking to US, France to press for Israeli withdrawal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Amid destruction, a fragile Eid spirit lingers in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Amid destruction, a fragile Eid spirit lingers in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29
Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29
Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-22
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-22
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
2
Lebanon News
03:02
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers
Lebanon News
03:02
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers
3
Lebanon News
14:44
Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south
Lebanon News
14:44
Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south
4
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon’s Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon’s Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day
5
Middle East News
09:59
Israel's military completes joint exercise to 'enhance readiness' on Lebanese border
Middle East News
09:59
Israel's military completes joint exercise to 'enhance readiness' on Lebanese border
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?
7
World News
10:31
Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran does not make nuclear deal
World News
10:31
Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran does not make nuclear deal
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More