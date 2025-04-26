Hamas official says group open to five-year truce in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-04-2025 | 04:28
High views
Hamas official says group open to five-year truce in Gaza
Hamas official says group open to five-year truce in Gaza

Hamas seeks an agreement to end the Gaza war that would include the one-time release of all remaining hostages and a five-year truce, an official from the Palestinian group said Saturday.

"Hamas is ready for an exchange of prisoners in a single batch and a truce for five years," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as a delegation from his group was set to meet mediators in Cairo later in the day.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Truce

Israel

War

Gaza rescuers say four dead, 30 missing under rubble after Israeli strike
LBCI Previous

